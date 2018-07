Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A 90-year-old woman crashed her car into a home in Braddock Hills Sunday morning.

The accident happened on the 1200 block of Brinton Road in Braddock Hills.

The Fire Chief says the woman was distracted by another vehicle and swerved.

The family who lives there was not home and no one, including the driver, was injured.