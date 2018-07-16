WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Prime, Prime Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is extending its annual “Prime Day” promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods. Shoppers will have plenty of sales to choose from as other retailers offer promotions to try to take a share of the spending.

Prime Day starts Monday afternoon. Amazon is hoping its deals, available only to Prime members, are a hit with customers as it’s raising the price of the program.

Amazon has said it has more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. Four new countries will be part of Prime Day this year: Australia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore.

Prime Day, created by Amazon in 2015 for its 20th anniversary, has inspired other companies like Wayfair to invent their own shopping holidays.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s