  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Prime Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon’s website crashed just minutes after Amazon’s prime day started for many customers.

Amazon Prime Day started at 3 p.m. Eastern time, but for many it started with an error code.

Users clicking “Show All Deals” were greeted by this:

amazon prime Amazon Prime Day Crashes Amazons Website

Amazon Prime Day runs for 36 hours through July 17 and offers deals on thousands of items. You must be a Prime member in order to take advantage. A yearly membership costs $119.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the Prime Day letdown.

Prime Day started in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s