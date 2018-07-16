PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon’s website crashed just minutes after Amazon’s prime day started for many customers.

Amazon Prime Day started at 3 p.m. Eastern time, but for many it started with an error code.

Users clicking “Show All Deals” were greeted by this:

Amazon Prime Day runs for 36 hours through July 17 and offers deals on thousands of items. You must be a Prime member in order to take advantage. A yearly membership costs $119.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the Prime Day letdown.

Amazon Prime Day pages being down is absolutely worth it for the pictures of dogs. — Heather Kelly 🦁 (@heatherkelly) July 16, 2018

already saving a ton of $ on amazon prime day since their site broke down — inf (@infraredinf) July 16, 2018

So Amazon Prime day is already glitching, but at least I get to look at dogs when I refresh it #AmazonPrimeDay #DogsForDays pic.twitter.com/6YmXOaZgcn — Tiffani Tezak (@TiffaniTezak) July 16, 2018

Prime Day started in 2015.