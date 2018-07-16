Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon’s website crashed just minutes after Amazon’s prime day started for many customers.
Amazon Prime Day started at 3 p.m. Eastern time, but for many it started with an error code.
Users clicking “Show All Deals” were greeted by this:
Amazon Prime Day runs for 36 hours through July 17 and offers deals on thousands of items. You must be a Prime member in order to take advantage. A yearly membership costs $119.
Users took to Twitter to complain about the Prime Day letdown.
Prime Day started in 2015.