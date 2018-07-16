Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh for another demonstration related to the death of Antwon Rose Jr. on Monday afternoon.

The group shut down a portion of the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street during their march and demonstration.

KDKA is told they were protesting Rose’s death, who was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld last month.

One person tried to drive through the protesters, but the car was surrounded.

Police took the driver into custody, but it’s not clear if they’re facing charges.

