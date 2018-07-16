WeatherClick here for the latest weather conditions!
Group, Protesting Antwon Rose’s Death, Shutdown Blvd. Of Allies & Grant Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh for another demonstration related to the death of Antwon Rose Jr. on Monday afternoon.

The group shut down a portion of the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street during their march and demonstration.

Driver In Custody After Trying To Drive Through Protesters Downtown

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

KDKA is told they were protesting Rose’s death, who was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld last month.

One person tried to drive through the protesters, but the car was surrounded.

Police took the driver into custody, but it’s not clear if they’re facing charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

