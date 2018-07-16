Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Arlington.

An officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly showed a gun while running from officers.

“I do worry sometimes could I get involved in a drive by shooting because we are so close to some of the problems,” said Arlington resident David Stadelman.

Police initially responded to Charcot Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday because a man was pistol-whipped. Police said Dontay Green, 34, injured the man.

The victim pointed out Green to police sitting on a porch nearby. When police approached Green, they asked him if he had any weapons on him. He lifted up his shirt to show officers the front of his body then took off down Charcot Street.

A Pittsburgh Police officer chasing Green says the suspect reached in his rear waistband then pulled out a gun. That’s when the shot is fired by the officer and hits Green in the leg.

He was arrested at the intersection of Clover and Charcot streets. During questioning, Green told police he put his hands up after he was shot in the leg. He said he ran from police because he had cocaine and marijuana on him.

“Everybody who’s doing drugs is part of the problem. That’s why these people are going around. They’re getting involved in crime,” said Stadelman.

“It’s very frightening,” said another resident of Arlington who didn’t want to be identified. “I’ve lived here eight years too long.”

Police are reviewing body cam footage for evidence. In the footage, police said a semi-automatic pistol is clearly visible in Green’s waistband, and during the foot pursuit, he can allegedly be seen reaching back grabbing towards the weapon.

Green faces multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

