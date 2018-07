Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) – Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River Monday morning.

According to officials, the body was found near the 40th Street Bridge in Millvale.

A fisherman spotted the body around 10 a.m.

First responders and River Rescue are at the scene attempting to pull the body out of the water.

No other information has been released at this time.

