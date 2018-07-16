  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (CNN) — A new bill from the Federal Aviation Administration aiming to set minimum seat sizes on airplanes within a year is now in Congress.

This bill comes after a study by airline consulting agency ICF showed the average domestic airplane has increased the number of seats by nearly 8 percent in the last 15 years.

The Department of Transportation has also started an audit of airplane cabins to make sure they are roomy enough to meet emergency de-planing safety codes.

Both the bill and the audit intend to improve passenger health and well-being.

