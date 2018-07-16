WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
Two Firefighters Suffered Back, Leg Injuries
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man rescued three relatives when flames broke out at a duplex in Crescent Township early Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 1300 block of Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

Eight fire departments responded as the fire grew to two alarms.

crescent township fire Man Rescues 3 Relatives From Crescent Twp. Duplex Fire

(Photo Courtesy of KDKA-TV Viewer)

Art Shiffler pulled his wife and son out of a second floor bedroom, which suffered significant damage.

“I ran up there and my son was laying on the floor and my wife was leaning, too. So, my son was all burnt, his feet, his legs and everything and so I grabbed by wife and I grabbed my son and I just pulled them, we just rolled down the steps,” Shiffler said.

Shiffler’s son suffered burns and is now being treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

He also had to rescue his 90-year-old mother-in-law from the other side of the duplex.

“It was shooting out the window, it was just black smoke in the stairwell and in the house, you couldn’t take a couple breaths or you’d just pass out,” Shiffler said.

Two firefighters suffered back and leg injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

