PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Jason Bonace is a K-9 police officer in Penn Hills. He’s been a policeman in Penn Hills since 2005. He says he has the coolest job in the world.

Bonace was the first emergency responder to make his way down that steep hillside Friday afternoon to reach Timothy Hill and his pit bull, Boss, after Hill’s SUV plummeted over a hillside, landing in a ravine 150 to 200 feet below.

Bonace says it hard for realize there were no serious injuries in the wreck.

“I saw it with my own eyes, and I still don’t believe it,” he said. “It was truly a miracle. He didn’t have his seatbelt on either, he told me that, and the dog wasn’t secured.”

Bonace says he helped in the rescue, but it was a team effort. Paramedics, police, firefighters and even a veterinarian all worked together to get Hill and his dog out of the ravine safely.

In fact, it was Bonace who brought up Boss secured between his legs.

Hill was brought up separately.

What caused Hill to careen over the side of the cliff is still unclear. What is clear is the bond that exits between between Hill and his dog.

“Our traffic guy is still investigating it. Mr. Hill told me he was at the top of the hill where he lives, he started coming down and pumped his brakes, and they went to the floor,” Bonace said. “He told me this, which still amazes me and I love the guy for it, he told me that he had plenty of time to jump out [of his vehicle], but he said he didn’t want to leave his dog, so he rode over it with his Boss. He wouldn’t leave him.”