HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania police officer is facing charges for fraudulently collecting thousands of dollars in welfare.

According to the Office of State Inspector General, Ashley L. Michel, of Pottsville, Pa., applied for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medical Assistance (MA) benefits in July of 2017. In her application and phone interview, she stated she had no income.

When Michel was interviewed, she was told she had to report any change in income after being approved for SNAP and MA benefits.

The next month, Michel was hired as a part time patrol officer in the Minersville Police Department. Officials say Michel failed to report her employment or income and accepted more than $7,000 in SNAP and MA benefits between August 2017 and May 2018.

Felony charges have been filed against Michel. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the SNAP program.

