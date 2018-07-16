WeatherClick here for the latest weather conditions!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump, Russia, Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. Pat Toomey, Vladimir Putin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are finding a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump’s handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki.

On Twitter, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Trump’s “blindness to Putin’s hostile acts against the U.S. and our allies – election meddling included – is very troubling.” In a separate statement, Toomey said Putin should help bring Russians indicted in the election investigation to justice or the U.S. should impose tough new sanctions on Russia.

Both Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., are sharply critical of Putin.

In a statement, Casey says Trump’s “dangerous and reckless” conduct was “a new low and a profound embarrassment for America.”

He also says Trump believed the word of Putin over U.S. law enforcement officers and intelligence agencies.

Other Pennsylvania lawmakers released statements about the summit, including Rep. Keith Rothfus.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s