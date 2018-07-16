Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are finding a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump’s handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki.

On Twitter, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Trump’s “blindness to Putin’s hostile acts against the U.S. and our allies – election meddling included – is very troubling.” In a separate statement, Toomey said Putin should help bring Russians indicted in the election investigation to justice or the U.S. should impose tough new sanctions on Russia.

.@POTUS‘ blindness to Putin’s hostile acts against the US and our allies—election meddling included—is very troubling. Please read my statement in reaction to today’s Helsinki press conference: pic.twitter.com/7JGtcfg9ph — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 16, 2018

Both Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., are sharply critical of Putin.

In a statement, Casey says Trump’s “dangerous and reckless” conduct was “a new low and a profound embarrassment for America.”

.@realDonaldTrump’s conduct during today’s press conference with Vladimir Putin was dangerous and reckless. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 16, 2018

He also says Trump believed the word of Putin over U.S. law enforcement officers and intelligence agencies.

The President told the world today that he believes the word of Vladimir Putin over the findings of his country’s own intelligence and law enforcement agencies. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 16, 2018

Other Pennsylvania lawmakers released statements about the summit, including Rep. Keith Rothfus.

There should be no ambiguity about the fact that #Russia is a hostile nation that interfered in our election and that it continues to target our democratic allies around the world. Full Statement: https://t.co/khXzI7hQwV pic.twitter.com/IeWQQPH9Vk — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) July 16, 2018

