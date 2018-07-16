  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Picklesburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh will return this weekend with food, entertainment and more!

The 3-day event kicks off on the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Friday at noon.

Musical acts will perform throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The bridge will also be packed with vendors offering food, art, pottery and more.

A Pickle Juice Drinking Contest will be held on Saturday with an “Ultimate Champions Round” featuring past winners on Sunday.

Visit picklesburgh.com for more details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s