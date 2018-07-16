Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh will return this weekend with food, entertainment and more!

The 3-day event kicks off on the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Friday at noon.

Musical acts will perform throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The bridge will also be packed with vendors offering food, art, pottery and more.

A Pickle Juice Drinking Contest will be held on Saturday with an “Ultimate Champions Round” featuring past winners on Sunday.

Visit picklesburgh.com for more details.