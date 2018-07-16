  • KDKA TVOn Air

CAPE MAY, N.J. (KDKA) — Police posted a “pug shot” of a furry trespasser Sunday.

Cape May Police in New Jersey caught a runaway pug that was found sneaking through yards Sunday afternoon. Instead of just posting a photo of the dog to their Facebook page, though, police had a little fun with the pup.

They snapped a “pug mug” of the dog, saying, “This is what happens when you run away from home.”

About half an hour later, police posted another photo of the pug in a jail cell and said he had “been released on bail” after his owner was located.

The dog’s mugshot was shared and liked thousands of times on Facebook.

