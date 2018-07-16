Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFTX) — Police arrested a Florida man Sunday after they say he attacked his girlfriend and beat her for waking him up.

Steven Barker, 37, is in the Lee County Jail, charged with aggravated battery, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on an emergency medical care provider, and resisting arrest with violence.

According to Cape Coral Police, around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an aggravated battery call in the 600 SE 46th Terrace.

Police say Barker became upset when his live-in girlfriend woke him up. Steven grabbed a metal chair and struck the victim with it several times, put the chair down, began punching her, and then pushed the victim through a glass window causing several injuries.

Officers on scene arrested Barker, who was being uncooperative verbally and physically and then kicked an officer. A Taser was deployed on Barker to gain compliance.

Barker was then taken to a local hospital and while there struck a nurse and scratched another officer.

