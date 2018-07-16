Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – Get ready to tee it up at Topgolf’s new location in western Pennsylvania.

The Bridgeville location is set to open on Friday. It will be the 43rd Topgolf location to open, but it will be the first in Pennsylvania.

So what is Topgolf?

“Topgolf is really just a fun entertainment venue where you can enjoy food and drinks with your friends, play a little golf, listen to some music, and just have a really, really good time,” Topgolf’s Morgan Wallace said.

It’s not a golf course, but a driving range where you hit golf balls with micro-chips measuring distance and accuracy against your friends.

“After hosting Topgolf Crush at Heinz Field earlier this summer, we saw firsthand how excited the community is for Topgolf,” said Topgolf Pittsburgh Director of Operations Kevin Kraft. “We are happy to announce the day is finally here, and we are looking forward to creating more great times for the Pittsburgh community.”

More than 500 full- and part-time employees have been hired at the location.

Topgolf expects 450,000 visitors in its first year.

