DETROIT (KDKA) — A man is facing felony sex charges for his alleged involvement with a teenage Vandergrift girl who was missing for 17 days.

Bruce Kirkpatrick, 55, is facing felony charges of criminal sexual conduct for his alleged involvement with 15-year-old Lena Dixon, of Vandergrift.

Dixon was seen on surveillance footage leaving her job at the McDonald’s in Allegheny Township on June 26 and getting into a white Chrysler 300. Dixon was not seen or heard from for 17 days after that.

It was believed that the Chrysler was driven by a man Dixon met on the internet.

Dixon was found with Kirkpatrick in Michigan on July 13.

Kirkpatrick lives in Michigan and was arrested about an hour from Detroit.

He is being held in jail on $75,000 bond.

There is no word on Dixon’s condition.