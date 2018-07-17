Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The East Pittsburgh Borough Council is meeting tonight for the first time since one of the officers in its police department fatally shot a teenager.

The death of Antwon Rose Jr. in June touched off weeks of protests in and around Pittsburgh.

Normally, council meetings are held at the Senior Center on Grandview Avenue, but this one has been moved to the community center because it has more space.

Rose, 17, was shot and killed on the night of June 19.

A week later, East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in connection with Rose’s death.

The shooting happened when Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting minutes before in North Braddock.

There have been weeks of protests since the shooting and charges were filed.

One shut down the Parkway East, another the Tri-Boro Expressway, and another one just yesterday shut down several busy streets in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.