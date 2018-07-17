Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – A former employee at Kiski Area High School is facing charges for allegedly having sex with a student.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation began in November 2017 when multiple reports were made to state police.

The reports stated that a man associated with the Kiski Area High School had engaged in inappropriate contact with five current and former students at the school.

The man was later identified as Ryan O’Toole, 27, of Verona, who worked with the school’s athletic department. Police interviewed several faculty members at the school regarding the allegations. Following those interviews, O’Toole was fired.

On Dec. 6. 2017, police interviewed O’Toole at his home. During that interview, he admitted to engaging in inappropriate behavior with current and former students.

The criminal complaint details interactions with five individuals. One of those interactions involved having sexual intercourse with an 18-year-old student in his car.

He also reportedly sent text messages of a sexual nature and inappropriately touched some of the victims.

O’Toole is facing a list of charges including, institutional sexual assault, three counts of corruption of minors, and one count of harassment.