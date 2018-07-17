WeatherClick here for the latest weather conditions!
Filed Under:South Dell Way, Wilkinsburg

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male in Wilkinsburg.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the victim’s body was found with a gunshot wound, lying on South Dell Way near Penn Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday. The area is wooded and the roadway is not regularly used by vehicles.

EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s