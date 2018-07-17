Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male in Wilkinsburg.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the victim’s body was found with a gunshot wound, lying on South Dell Way near Penn Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday. The area is wooded and the roadway is not regularly used by vehicles.

EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.