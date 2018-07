Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to Westmoreland County late Tuesday night to battle a house fire.

The flames were first reported around 9:30 p.m. on Lowber Road in Sewickley Township.

It appears the fire burned some of the rooms on the second floor, several windows were also broken.

No one was hurt.

