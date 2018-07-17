PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabe Rivera passed away Monday at the age of 57.

Texas Tech sent out a tweet about Rivera’s passing.

Today, we mourn the passing of Red Raider legend and @TexasTechFB Ring of Honor member, Gabe Rivera. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/0PdZ0kZe0R — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) July 17, 2018

Rivera was drafted by the Steelers with the 21st overall pick of the 1983 NFL draft.

The pick was thought of as somewhat controversial at the time as the Steelers selected Rivera before legendary quarterback Dan Marino.

Rivera only played six games for the Steelers before a car accident ended his career. He was driving drunk when he crashed on Babcock Boulevard.

Rivera suffered a spinal cord injury when he was thrown from the car. That left him paralyzed for the rest of his life.