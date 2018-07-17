WeatherClick here for the latest weather conditions!
Gabe Rivera, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabe Rivera passed away Monday at the age of 57.

Texas Tech sent out a tweet about Rivera’s passing.

Rivera was drafted by the Steelers with the 21st overall pick of the 1983 NFL draft.

The pick was thought of as somewhat controversial at the time as the Steelers selected Rivera before legendary quarterback Dan Marino.

KDKA Sports Director Bob Pompeani talks with Rivera:

Rivera only played six games for the Steelers before a car accident ended his career. He was driving drunk when he crashed on Babcock Boulevard.

Rivera suffered a spinal cord injury when he was thrown from the car. That left him paralyzed for the rest of his life.

