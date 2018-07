Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – A large water main break is affecting several homes in West Homestead.

According to emergency dispatchers, the break happened around 4:30 a.m. on Edgewood Drive.

As of 8 a.m., water was still rushing down the road.

Firefighters lined the street with hoses to help control the flow of water down the hill.

No other information has been released at this time.

