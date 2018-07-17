Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Some state lawmakers were in western Pennsylvania Tuesday to talk about improving community and police relations.

Democrats Sen. Jay Costa and Rep. Ed Gainey helped organize a meeting in Wilkinsburg.

They talked about how to hire police officers, the use of deadly force, public oversight of police departments and sharing resources.

“The community is hurting and we need a response that’s going to talk about what we do from a state level, a local level and a national level to help improve police-community relations,” said Rep. Gainey.

The lawmakers will also weigh a background check system for police officers so that any past incidents could be shared with potential employers.

The Allegheny County Police superintendent, Wilkinsburg Police chief, Pittsburgh Police chief and former Allegheny County Coroner Dr. Cyril Wecht also attending the meeting.

“Never have we seen a greater need to rebuild bridge between the police and the communities we serve,” said Supt. Coleman McDonough. “The current levels of distrust in communities plagued by crime not only hamper our ability to solve crime, but also severely hamper law enforcement efforts to recruit for diversity.”