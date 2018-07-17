  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rapper Wiz Khalifa will be returning to the Pittsburgh area next Thursday when he will headline a show at KeyBank Pavilion.

He grew up in Pittsburgh, but now makes his home in Los Angeles.

So, what does his pad look like in the City of Angels?

Khalifa recently gave a rare look inside that home to Architectural Digest, and there’s definitely some touches of the Steel City.

The game room features a Pittsburgh Steelers’ logo on the pool table and the pool cues.

There is also a large play room with plenty of toys for his son, Sebastian.

Khalifa also put in a recording studio, plus some other touches.

For a more in-depth look, visit Architectural Digest at this link.

So how much does the Pittsburgher pay for all this?

It is actually a rental, and is $16,000 a month.

