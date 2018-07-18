Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — The search is underway in Fayette County for a missing grandmother who was last seen leaving a Perryopolis restaurant about 24 hours ago.

The missing woman is identified as 74-year-old Caroline Branthoover, but she goes by the name Susie. Branthoover’s family says she suffers from numerous health issues, including congestive heart failure and chronic COPD.

They say she is oxygen dependent, and has now been without it for about 24 hours.

According to Branthoover’s family, Susie’s neighbor saw her around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Then, she was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday leaving The Junction Tavern.

She was in her 2004 red Pontiac Grand Am, and witnesses reported that she headed in the direction of 51. The car’s license plate number is FWX 8296.

Her family has tried contacting her numerous times, but she has not answered. They are now searching the neighborhood and nearby areas.

She is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall and has red hair. She was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Branthoover is asked to call police immediately.

