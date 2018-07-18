Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — A young man says he is planning to press charges after being severely beaten and injured when he entered a mosh pit at Monday’s Vans Warped Tour concert at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

Michael Striegel, 21, suffered a broken vertebrae and was nearly paralyzed.

Striegel’s own video shows he initially was having great fun at the concert, but that changed when he entered the mosh pit.

“I can’t move, can’t go back to work for six weeks,” says Striegel. “It’s not something you go to a concert and expect to come back and be told you basically broke part of your vertebrae in your neck.”

Striegel says he entered the mosh pit while listening to one of his favorite bands, Chelsea Grin, and it soon got out of hand.

“People now are starting to go to crowd kill, which means, like, they’re coming after you. Physically turn around, start swinging at random people,” said Striegel.

He was beaten in the mosh pit, then tossed onto the pavement where he lost consciousness and went into convulsions.

“I hit the concrete. Next thing I know, I was surrounded by a bunch of EMTs, paramedics, the security from there. Got put on a stretcher, taken out,” he said.

Why did he enter the mosh pit? It’s supposed to be a thrill.

“The adrenaline. You’re seeing your favorite bands you always wanted to see, that you watched over years, you’ve listened to. You see friends you haven’t seen for a couple years,” Striegel said.

Now Striegel, who’s about to have his second child, says he’s giving up the rush and staying away from mosh pits.

“They’re supposed to be a home away from home. Where you go to feel comfort. You go to listen to your favorite bands. Not leaving a hospital, end up coming home in a neck brace,” he said.

Striegel has a photo of a guy who he thinks was involved in the assault. He’s trying to learn the man’s identity on social media, and he’s giving the photo to police.

So far, concert promoter Live Nation hasn’t responded to our request for comment.