PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for something fun, and free, to do with your kids this summer, try fishing on the North Shore.

You might think of fishing as a more rural activity, but you can catch a lot of fish right in the heart of the three rivers.

Venture Outdoors coordinates the TriAnglers free fishing program from the beginning of May through the end of September on the North Shore of the Allegheny River.

