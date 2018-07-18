By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Local TV, Venture Outdoors

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for something fun, and free, to do with your kids this summer, try fishing on the North Shore.

You might think of fishing as a more rural activity, but you can catch a lot of fish right in the heart of the three rivers.

kidsburgh free fishing Kidsburgh: Venture Outdoors Free Fishing Program Fun For The Whole Family

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Venture Outdoors coordinates the TriAnglers free fishing program from the beginning of May through the end of September on the North Shore of the Allegheny River.

For more information visit:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s