Filed Under:Health Care, Healthcare, Highmark, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, UPMC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that Highmark Medicare Advantage members’ access to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center network will end by July 2019.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a unanimous court Wednesday reversed a Commonwealth Court decision that had allowed access to the UPMC network through the end of next year.

upmc highmark Pa. Supreme Court Reverses UPMC Highmark Health Network Decision

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Highmark had argued that a consent decree required UPMC to grant access through 2019, but the state Supreme Court said that a provision in the decree allows UPMC to end the agreement and provide access only until June 30, 2019.

UPMC spokesman Paul Wood said Wednesday that the ruling provides clarity for Medicare members. Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger said the company was disappointed.

About 50,000 Highmark Medicare Advantage members currently have in-network access to UPMC hospitals.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s