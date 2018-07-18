Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up a delicious Green dish!

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken and Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce

Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce:

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup chopped fresh dill, stems removed

1-1/4 cups Greek yogurt (I use Fage full fat yogurt)

1 tablespoon olive oil (or more to taste)

Juice of ½ lemon (or more to taste)

Cayenne pepper to taste

Ground Cumin to taste

Sea salt to taste

Grilled Chicken:

10 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

Salt and pepper

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 medium size red onion, sliced

Juice of 1-2 lemons

Directions:

Make the Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce: Combine the minced garlic, fresh dill, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Run the food processor until all the ingredients are well blended and a smooth, thick sauce or dip develops. Test, and add salt if needed. Transfer to a small bowl or container, cover and refrigerate.

In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, spices and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Pat the chicken thighs dry and rub each with the garlic-spice mixture.

Place the spiced chicken thighs in a large dish on a bed of sliced red onions with lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours or overnight.

When ready, heat a gas grill to medium-high. Place the chicken thighs on the grill. Cover for 5-6 minutes, then turn the chicken over and grill for another 5-6 minutes covered.

Serve chicken with a side of the dill Greek yogurt sauce.

Makes: 8 grilled chicken thighs