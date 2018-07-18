Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up a delicious Green dish!
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken and Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce
Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce:
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 cup chopped fresh dill, stems removed
- 1-1/4 cups Greek yogurt (I use Fage full fat yogurt)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil (or more to taste)
- Juice of ½ lemon (or more to taste)
- Cayenne pepper to taste
- Ground Cumin to taste
- Sea salt to taste
Grilled Chicken:
- 10 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- Salt and pepper
- 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 medium size red onion, sliced
- Juice of 1-2 lemons
Directions:
Make the Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce: Combine the minced garlic, fresh dill, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Run the food processor until all the ingredients are well blended and a smooth, thick sauce or dip develops. Test, and add salt if needed. Transfer to a small bowl or container, cover and refrigerate.
In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, spices and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Pat the chicken thighs dry and rub each with the garlic-spice mixture.
Place the spiced chicken thighs in a large dish on a bed of sliced red onions with lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours or overnight.
When ready, heat a gas grill to medium-high. Place the chicken thighs on the grill. Cover for 5-6 minutes, then turn the chicken over and grill for another 5-6 minutes covered.
Serve chicken with a side of the dill Greek yogurt sauce.
Makes: 8 grilled chicken thighs