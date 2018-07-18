  • KDKA TVOn Air

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up a delicious Green dish!

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken and Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce

Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce:

  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup chopped fresh dill, stems removed
  • 1-1/4 cups Greek yogurt (I use Fage full fat yogurt)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil (or more to taste)
  • Juice of ½ lemon (or more to taste)
  • Cayenne pepper to taste
  • Ground Cumin to taste
  • Sea salt to taste

Grilled Chicken:

  • 10 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon allspice
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • Salt and pepper
  • 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 medium size red onion, sliced
  • Juice of 1-2 lemons

Directions:

Make the Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce: Combine the minced garlic, fresh dill, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Run the food processor until all the ingredients are well blended and a smooth, thick sauce or dip develops. Test, and add salt if needed. Transfer to a small bowl or container, cover and refrigerate.

In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, spices and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Pat the chicken thighs dry and rub each with the garlic-spice mixture.

Place the spiced chicken thighs in a large dish on a bed of sliced red onions with lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours or overnight.

When ready, heat a gas grill to medium-high. Place the chicken thighs on the grill. Cover for 5-6 minutes, then turn the chicken over and grill for another 5-6 minutes covered.

Serve chicken with a side of the dill Greek yogurt sauce.

Makes: 8 grilled chicken thighs

