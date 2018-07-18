Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly breaking into Westmoreland Hospital to steal soda.

According to the criminal complaint, Katie Ziegler, 28, of Greensburg, entered the hospital by prying open a security door in the parking garage on two occasions.

The first incident happened on June 21, while the second incident happened on July 2.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Ziegler enter the cafeteria and ICU conference rooms. Ziegler allegedly gained entry to the ICU by guessing the access code.

On both occasions, Ziegler leaves the hospital with a backpack, which appeared to be more full than when she entered.

Police were able to identify her from the surveillance video and went to her home in order to question her about the incidents.

During questioning, Ziegler said she wanted “to get some free drinks.”

She is being charged with criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

Ziegler is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

