Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — She was the only survivor of a drunk driving crash last year, and now she’s pleading guilty in a separate DUI case.

Brooke Molnar, 22, will be under house arrest for the next year, then will serve three years probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of not having a legal license.

Molnar was driving a Mercedes that crashed into two telephone poles and flipped over on Chartiers Avenue in April of 2017. A passenger in her car survived, but was seriously injured and required months of hospitalization.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette say that as part of Molnar’s guilty plea, two felony and four misdemeanor charges she was facing, were withdrawn.

At the time of that April crash, Molnar shouldn’t have been driving at all. Her driver’s license was suspended because of two underage driving convictions and seven other unsafe driving and DUI charges.

She’ll be required to pay restitution, attend a drug and alcohol treatment program and enroll in a safe driving school.

Three months after that April accident in 2017, a Snapchat video showed Molnar and three of her friends in a car drinking on the South Side.

Not long after the video was shot, the girls’ car crashed on Library Road in Bethel Park. Three of Molnar’s friends were killed in the crash, Paige Nicole Smith, Bianca Herwig and Heather Camisa. Smith was driving at time.