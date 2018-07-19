  • KDKA TVOn Air

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – The man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film “Good Morning, Vietnam” has died.

Adrian Cronauer died Wednesday. He was 79.

Mary Muse, the wife of his stepson Michael Muse, confirmed Thursday that Cronauer died after a long illness. He had lived in Troutville, Virginia.

During his service as a U.S. Air Force sergeant in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966, Cronauer opened his Armed Forces Radio show with “Goooooood morning, Vietnam!”

Williams made the refrain famous in the 1987 film, loosely based on Cronauer’s time in Saigon.

Cronauer was from Pittsburgh, the son of a steelworker and a schoolteacher. He spent 21 years in television, advertising, teaching and free-lancing before going into law.

He later served as an adviser in the Pentagon.

