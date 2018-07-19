  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Country is coming to Kennywood! The park unveiled details on its mysterious “Project 412” Thursday.

At a press conference, Nick Paradise, Kennywood Park Director of Public Relations, confirmed that “Project 412” will be a new roller coaster called “The Steel Curtain.” Former Steelers player Chris Hoke and Steely McBeam were on hand for the announcement.

The ride will be in a new section of the park called “Steelers Country.” This section of the park will include a number of new attractions, including a new restaurant called the “End Zone Cafe” and other games and activities.

Kennywood says the coaster will seat 24 passengers and last 2 minutes.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE —

 

The Steel Curtain will reach speeds of 75 mph and have 9 inversions, with the tallest inversion being 197 feet off the ground. The ride will reach 220 feet at its tallest point.

The coaster is expected to open in 2019.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The park announced in early June that it had broken ground on “Project 412.” Clues about the ride were teased on the park’s social media accounts and a contest offered the chance to be among the first to ride it.

The Steel Curtain will be built on the former Log Jammer site. Kennywood’s Log Jammer was retired and torn down at the end of last season.

