PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Whether it’s eaten take-out, sit down or leftover, pizza-parlor pizza is, arguably, a much tastier alternative to frozen wannabes. Fortunately, there are a number of quality pizza shops in Penn Hills from which to choose.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Penn Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Here they are:

1. Della Sala’s Pizza

Topping the list is Della Sala’s Pizza. Located at 5527 Verona Rd., the pizza spot is the highest rated pizza spot in Penn Hills, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

“Della Sala’s is a legendary spot: cash only, best pizza around,” wrote Yelper Johah R. “Been going here for years and it’s just as good every time. Super reasonable, couple slices is only a few bucks. Absolute hometown favorite.”

“The best pepperoni and hot sausage pizza on the planet,” added Glenn S.

“I have been going here since I was a kid,” wrote Gina R. “Consistent quality, and just plain delicious while also being a bit addictive. Their pizza is Sicilian style and light as air.”

2. Pasqualino’s Pizza & Pasta

Next up is Pasqualino’s Pizza & Pasta, situated at 13032 Frankstown Rd. With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is a proven local favorite.

“Pizza is as good as it gets. Delicious crust. Dynamite sauce. Generous toppings,” wrote Chris A.

“Absolutely the best little Italian spot in Penn Hills, hands down,” added Britney C. “There is no competition for miles. The prices can’t be beat along with the hospitality.”

“We drive about 15 minutes to get a large pizza and hot stuffed peppers all the time,” wrote Yelper LesleyAnne C. “The sauce and crust are fabulous. I haven’t had a pizza like it.”

3. Frankstown Wood Fired Pizza

Frankstown Wood Fired Pizza, located at 12911 Frankstown Rd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pizza joint 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

“I just discovered this place, and will be sure to return,” wrote reviewer Kristen K. “I got the Marinara and Bianca pizzas, and they were delicious.”

“Excellent pizza from a cozy little shop,” added David M. “Dough is just the right blend of chewy with a crispy crusty edge. Tomato sauce is fresh and cheese is very good as well. Good toppings.”

“I love the white pizza the most with their homemade sausage,” wrote Kelly A. “They are never stingy with their basil or any of their toppings.”