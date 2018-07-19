  • KDKA TVOn Air

Daniel Miller, North Dakota

FORT RICE, N.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Pennsylvania man who died in the crash of a small plane in North Dakota.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Daniel Miller, of Pittsburgh, died Tuesday afternoon when the Cessna 152 crashed into the Missouri River near Fort Rice while he was taking low-altitude photographs.

(Photo Courtesy: Morton County Sheriff’s Department/Twitter)

A dive team recovered the plane and Miller’s body on Wednesday. The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane is registered to an aerial photography business based in Watertown, South Dakota.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

