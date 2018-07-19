  • KDKA TVOn Air

FINEVIEW (KDKA) – A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured when she jumped onto the hood of her sister’s moving vehicle, fell off and was struck by the car.

According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Belleau Drive in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood.

breyanna fields Police: Drunk Woman Arrested After Hitting Sister With Car, Assaulting Officers

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Jail)

Breyanna Fields, 23, was reportedly driving at a high-rate of speed, when her 16-year-old sister jumped on the hood. The girl fell off and was struck by the vehicle. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to serious.

While Fields was being arrested, she allegedly became combative and assaulted several officers.

She was transported to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, DUI and resisting arrest.

