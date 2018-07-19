Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light rail riders who use the Port Authority’s Blue Line will have to wait a few more weeks before full service is restored.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday that service between Lytle and Library Station on the Blue Line Library route should be restored by Sept. 1.

Severe storms and flooding caused significant damage to portions of the Blue Line rails on June 20. All Blue Line service was shut down while crews made repairs.

Service to the Blue Line South Hills Village route was fully restored three days after the flooding.

On the Blue Line Library route, vehicles have been running from the Lytle stop to downtown and the North Shore since June 24, but shuttle buses have been serving Blue Line Library stations from Library to Lytle via Route 88.

The shuttle buses will continue to serve those stations until service is fully restored, and parking at the South Hills Village Garage will remain free until full service is restored and the Library Park and Ride and West Library Park and Ride lots fully reopen.

Riders who already purchased a July parking pass for the South Hills Village Garage will be able to use the pass for the month of September.

Port Authority says crews continue to cut and clear downed trees, install steel mesh baskets filled with large stones to prevent erosion and stabilize the stone track support and several utility poles along the four-mile stretch.

Crews have spent more than 8,000 hours working on the route since June 20.

Riders with questions can call Port Authority Customer Service at (412) 442-2000 or (412) 231-7007 for TTY.