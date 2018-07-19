Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital and police are investigating two possible shooting scenes in Allegheny County.

According to police, the first incident happened around 11 p.m. in Swissvale, near the intersection of Dickson Street and South Braddock Avenue.

At least eight evidence markers could be seen on the ground in a nearby parking lot. Police tape was also put up around the parking lot.

Investigators from Allegheny County Police and Swissvale Police were working to piece together what may have happened.

Swissvale Police said a second incident was reported at Palisades Plaza in Rankin. However, no information has been released regarding that scene at this time.

Two people have been taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

There is also no word about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

