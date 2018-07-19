Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS Local) — Flowers Foods, Inc., makers of Swiss Rolls sold at stores nationwide, has issued a recall for the product due to the potential presence of salmonella contamination.

Salmonella may be present in whey powder, an ingredient used to make the product, the Georgia-based company announced.

The products are sold nationwide under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

They say the whey powder is provided by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

For a complete list of the recalled products, including UPC codes and Best By dates, visit the company’s website at this link.

The company urges customers to throw away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you should have any questions about the product, you are urged to call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.