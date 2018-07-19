Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Western PA Chevy Dealers surprised three unsuspecting military families with a fun day at Kennywood Park.

These families were invited to check out the Chevy Traverse on-site at Kennywood in June as part of a commercial shoot produced by KDKA-TV.

Boy were they surprised when they opened the Chevy and received a big family prize, also on behalf of KDKA-TV and the Western PA Chevy dealers!

The Western PA Chevy Dealers thank these military men and their families for their service for our country!