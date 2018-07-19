Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An audit of the Woodland Hills School District revealed several issues, including outdated safety policies and expired emergency agreements with local law enforcement agencies.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released the findings of an audit of the district on Wednesday.

The audit discovered the district’s policy on gangs has not been updated since 1994, while another policy on students and police hasn’t been updated since 1983.

It also found that the district, which has 3,800 students, lacked a policy for reporting and investigating bullying.

DePasquale said he was stunned at the findings given the history of violence in the district.

“In an emergency, we need to avoid confusion because it creates delays and could mean the difference between life and death of students, teachers and staff,” he said.

The audit found the district has not conducted a risk and vulnerability assessment of its buildings and facilities, which is offered free of charge by state police.

The district’s agreement with six law enforcement agencies and first responders is also out of date.

The district is setting aside funds to correct the problems.