PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was injured in a Friday morning crash along the Parkway East.

According to officials, the crash happened in the area known as the Bathtub around 8:40 a.m.

A vehicle crashed into the barrier near the Stanwix Street exit and flipped onto its side.

Emergency officials pulled the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

