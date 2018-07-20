Filed Under:Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Furry Tails, Local TV, Police K9s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A very good boy is about to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

K9 Nico is retiring from duty with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

He has served the department since 2011.

On Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office said: “Congratulations to K9 Nico on his retirement, today! Nico has been a friendly face in court facilities for nearly seven years. We wish him the best and many treats in his retirement.”

Nico’s family and friends attended his retirement party, or should we say pawty, and he was even treated to a cake.

Congratulations on your retirement, boy!
