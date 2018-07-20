Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A very good boy is about to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

K9 Nico is retiring from duty with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Congratulations on your retirement, K9 Nico! We appreciate your 7 years of service to the ACSO. #k9officer #policedog #goodboy pic.twitter.com/OqqfIlRumN — Allegheny County Sheriff's Office (@alleghenybadge) July 20, 2018

He has served the department since 2011.

On Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office said: “Congratulations to K9 Nico on his retirement, today! Nico has been a friendly face in court facilities for nearly seven years. We wish him the best and many treats in his retirement.”

Nico’s family and friends attended his retirement party, or should we say pawty, and he was even treated to a cake.

Congratulations on your retirement, boy!

