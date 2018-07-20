Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Wish

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Wish is an 11-year-old Beagle mix. After arriving at Animal Friends, our medical team diagnosed him with insulinoma, a condition where the pancreas doesn’t produce insulin the way it should. As a result, Wish’s blood sugar was dangerously low. Since taking medication for his condition, his health has improved. He’s getting back to his friendly personality. Wish loves people whether they’re giving him attention or taking him out for a walk. He’s just looking for that special home to live out the rest of his years. Stop by Animal Friends and talk to an Adoption Counselor today.

To find out more about how to adopt Wish, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Buddy & Milo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Buddy’s owner had major health issues and could not care for their dogs properly. Buddy was never house trained. Because of his living conditions, he is very afraid of new people. However, if you sit with him for a minute, he sometimes gets up the courage to kiss your finger if you don’t move too fast. Then, he might trust you to scratch his ear … Buddy needs a kind, patient person to show him that someone really could love him and be his friend. Buddy is 8-years-old as of 6/2018.

To find out more about how to adopt Buddy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Milo is about 3-years-old. He is super friendly and even likes to ride on your shoulder! Milo needs fiber every day.

To find out more about how to adopt Milo, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Shakespeare

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Shakespeare was found as an injured stray in the New Kensington area. He arrived at Animal Protectors with a fractured pelvis and was not able to use his back legs. He spent a lot of time in our medical room on cage rest and had to be on a few different medications.

It has been a long road to recovery, but we are happy to announce that Shakespeare is now out of the medical room and able to use his back legs! He is still on cage rest for now to keep him from jumping, but he is available for adoption.

Shakespeare is around 2-years-old and is a very friendly cat. He loves to rub up against people and enjoys getting attention. He isn’t too fond of being picked up yet, but that could change once he has healed completely and is comfortable in a home of his own.

Shakespeare is very unique in his looks and his personality and we know that he will make someone a great companion!

To find out more about how to adopt Shakespeare, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Pulaski

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Pulaski is a stunning and calm-natured Angora. He is a bit on the shy side, but really loves to explore. He enjoys all treats and has near-perfect litter box skills. Even though he’s a little timid, his amazing personality shines through when he’s one-on-one. His foster family says he is quite the cuddly couch movie buddy. But, his favorite activity is patrolling the house room by room and making sure everything is in it’s place.

Because Pulaski has such long and luxurious fur, extra grooming is require to maintain his good looks. Daily brushing and occasional clipping will help keep his locks from tangling.

Contact us soon to schedule a time to meet this delightful rabbit!

To find out more about how to adopt Pulaski, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

