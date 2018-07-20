Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a man attempting to eradicate groundhogs from his leased land nearly shot two passing joggers with a stray bullet.

On July 11, the two women say they were out for a run in the Ephrata area when they heard shots from a nearby field. WHP-TV reports the women then felt a bullet fly past their heads and saw it hit a tree branch.

The joggers then confronted a man who told them he was shooting at groundhogs in the field.

Police say the 21-year-old man was using a .22 Magnum rifle to kill groundhogs on land his family leased for farming. He was arrested Friday after an investigation.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment.

