PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Gunn, the writer and director of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, has reportedly been fired as the director of the franchise’s third movie after offensive tweets of Gunn’s resurfaced.

Variety reports Disney, the studio behind the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, announced the news Friday, saying the “offensive attitudes and statements” in Gunn’s tweets are “indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values.”

According to Variety, the tweets in question were mostly dated between 2008 and 2011 and made jokes about rape and other controversial topics.

On Thursday night, Gunn put out a series of tweets responding to his old jokes, saying, “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago.”

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

He also went on to say, “In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies.”

Gunn wrote and directed both “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to be released in 2020. Variety says Disney has not announced who will replace Gunn as director.