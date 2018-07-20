Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania saw its unemployment rate drop for the second straight month, hitting a new post-recession low, as payrolls expanded slightly.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.3 percent in June. The national rate is 4 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force contracted again, this time by 1,000, falling further below its 2012 record high as employment rose and unemployment shrank.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 4,000 in June, reaching a new record high above 6 million.

The biggest gains were in the manufacturing and leisure and hospitality sectors. Construction and professional and business services shrank the most.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

