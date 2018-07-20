Filed Under:CineMark, Local TV, The Sandlot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If the phrase, “You’re killing me, Smalls” comes up in conversation at your house, then you’re a fan of the “The Sandlot.”

The classic baseball film is about a “new kid” in town, who is befriended by a rag-tag group of sandlot players.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the release of the film, “The Sandlot” is being shown on big screens across the country, including the Cinemark in Robinson on Sunday, and Tuesday at the Cinemark at the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

For more information on show times and how to buy tickets, click here.

