PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With school start-up just around the corner, many parents are thinking of those required immunizations for their kids.

On the littlest ones’ first day of school, state law requires them to have the following vaccines: four doses of tetanus, diptheria & acellular pertussis, four doses of polio, two doses of measles, mumps & rubella, three doses of hepatitis B, and two doses of chickenpox or evidence of immunity.

On the first day of seventh grade, students must have these vaccines: one dose of tetanus, diptheria & acellular pertussis and one dose of meningogoccal conjugate.

And on the first day of 12th grade, students must have another dose of meningogoccal conjugate vaccine.

To help families meet these requirements, check out Wellness Day, this Saturday, July 21, at all Walmarts, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Folks are going to be in here shopping for getting their kids ready to get back to school,” Walmart pharmacist David Nichols told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday. “We’re offering immunizations and some services to help them to get them back to school in a healthy way.”

With clinicians from Quest, every Walmart, including the 32 in our area, is offering free evaluations for everyone; although, there will be a charge for vaccines.

And it’s not just for kids.

“We provide free screenings, and it’s just a walk-in activity that happens that day, and people can get their blood pressure, or their sugar checked, and make them aware of where they sit with their health,” says Chrystal Moskyok, the manager of the Walmart Supercenter in West Mifflin.

Wellness Day is not just about evaluations for your blood pressure, your immunizations, and your general health.

It’s also about your vision. How well do you see? Technicians will be here to help you on that, too.

Eye issues may require a follow-up, and Walmart is not offering physicians at their Wellness Day.

But it is a start for better health for young and old alike.