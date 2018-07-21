Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in Homewood early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Upland Street just before 12:30 a.m. for a report that a woman had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her legs.

She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say their ShotSpotter gunshot detection system detected multiple shots fired several blocks from Upland Street at the intersection of Race Street and Homewood Avenue. At the intersection, officers found multiple casings.

The investigation is ongoing.